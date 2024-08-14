monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.63.

monday.com Stock

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $262.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 689.95, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.05. monday.com has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in monday.com by 63.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in monday.com by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in monday.com by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

