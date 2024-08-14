monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $300.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNDY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $262.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in monday.com by 2,851.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after buying an additional 332,852 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,689,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

