Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 59.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,456 shares of company stock worth $71,350,378. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $867.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $891.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $817.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

