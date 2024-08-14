Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after buying an additional 1,893,064 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,757,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after buying an additional 1,234,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

