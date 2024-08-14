Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

