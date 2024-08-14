Moody’s Co. (MCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $12.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Moody's Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $464.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $466.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody's

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

