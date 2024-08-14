Moog Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Moog Stock Performance

MOG.B stock opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. Moog has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $904.74 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

