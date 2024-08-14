Morgan Stanley Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,633 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 12.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,403,000 after buying an additional 2,213,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,090,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after buying an additional 1,137,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

