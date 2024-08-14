MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in MSCI were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI opened at $546.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.21 and a 200-day moving average of $522.98. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

