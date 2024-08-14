Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.91

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 280524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $563.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $387,412.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,944,420 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,869,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,524 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,151,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,493,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

