Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 221.93% from the company’s previous close.

NKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NKTX opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $245.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nkarta by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,805,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nkarta by 150.0% in the first quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $18,018,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Nkarta by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after buying an additional 405,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

