North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:NRT opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.83. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
