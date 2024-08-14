North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NRT opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.83. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.