NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

NOV Trading Up 0.3 %

NOV stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

