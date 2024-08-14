Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NNY opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.