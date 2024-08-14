Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NNY opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 58.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 114,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 909,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 59,926 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

