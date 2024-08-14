nVent Electric plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for nVent Electric in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

NYSE:NVT opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 24.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

