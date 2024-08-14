Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onity Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.64 million. Onity Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Onity Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Onity Group Stock Performance

Shares of ONIT opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.84 million, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.84. Onity Group has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

