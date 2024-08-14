PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

PayPal Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

