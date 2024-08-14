Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on August 30th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 3.03. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Petrus Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$26,040.00. In related news, Director Don Gray acquired 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$54,384.00. Also, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,100 shares of company stock worth $94,392 and sold 44,068 shares worth $60,812. 75.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.