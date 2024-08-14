Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.53. Pharming Group shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 1,273 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Pharming Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $503.30 million, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

