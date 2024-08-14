Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to “Strong-Buy”

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.3 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,424,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after purchasing an additional 390,373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.