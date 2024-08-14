Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Up 1,834.9% in July

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,300 shares, an increase of 1,834.9% from the July 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 38.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCSA opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Processa Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

