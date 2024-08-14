ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.30. ProKidney shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 12,796 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PROK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at ProKidney

In related news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $70,331.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,617,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $54,735,339.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,617,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,735,339.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $70,331.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $562,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ProKidney by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProKidney by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProKidney Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

