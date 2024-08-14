ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.93

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 15476891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.