ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.93

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 15476891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

