Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFS opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. DA Davidson upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFS

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.