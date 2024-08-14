PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBNNF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.68.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.