PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBNNF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.68.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is NVIDIA Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Instacart Stock Gains Momentum with Profits and AI-Powered Carts
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is PROCEPT BioRobotics the Next Big Thing in Surgical Robotics?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.