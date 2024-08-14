PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 2,045.3% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:PUTKY opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
