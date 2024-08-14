PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 2,045.3% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:PUTKY opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

