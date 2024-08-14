PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PTC were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 180.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in PTC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,043,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,846 shares of company stock worth $4,568,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

