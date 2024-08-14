PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PHM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $123.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.39. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $135.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $381,960,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after buying an additional 250,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,864,000 after buying an additional 235,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

