Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Issued By Raymond James

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Raymond James also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.