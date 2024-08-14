Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Lowered by Roth Capital

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%.

WULF has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TeraWulf by 501.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 157,860 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,876,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,205,187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

