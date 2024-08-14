Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Getty Images Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Getty Images in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Shares of GETY stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Getty Images news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,759.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Images by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

