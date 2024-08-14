Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Texas Pacific Land Co. Issued By BWS Financial (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Texas Pacific Land in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.14. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $917.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Pacific Land’s current full-year earnings is $21.20 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $819.58 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $854.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $769.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.32.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $383,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $3,303,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 533.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

