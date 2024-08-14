Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for NXP Semiconductors Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $248.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

