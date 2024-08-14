Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

PACK opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 2.40. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Ranpak’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other Ranpak news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ranpak by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

