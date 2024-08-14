Raymond James Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$6.75 and a one year high of C$10.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.55%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.