Raymond James Downgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) to Hold

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.08.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.0 %
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Algonquin Power & Utilities
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.