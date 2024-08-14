Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/31/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $341.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $349.00 to $432.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $302.00 to $345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $346.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,066 shares of company stock worth $47,619,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

