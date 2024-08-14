Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/31/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $341.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $349.00 to $432.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $302.00 to $345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/27/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $346.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
