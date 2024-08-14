Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down to $57.79

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.79, but opened at $54.88. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 1,116 shares changing hands.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Republic Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

In related news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $52,002.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,648.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $52,002.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,648.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $871,543. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.