Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $3.53

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $6.55. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 20,380,439 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $690.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

