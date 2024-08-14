Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.89.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

