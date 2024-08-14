Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years. Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.1 %

REYN opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

