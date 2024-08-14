Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

