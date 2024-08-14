Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 140.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,698,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 169.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

