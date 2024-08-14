Roth Capital Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

URG has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.77.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $301.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $108,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 167,335 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

