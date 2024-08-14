SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on August 30th

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

SandRidge Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SD stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $475.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

