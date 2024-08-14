Scotiabank Comments on Interfor Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interfor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFP. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

IFP stock opened at C$17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$911.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.64. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$15.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.51.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,530.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

