SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $84.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $77.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,497.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2,330.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,593 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 101,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 50.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,904 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,483,000 after purchasing an additional 389,281 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 26.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,221 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 864,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.