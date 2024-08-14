Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.
