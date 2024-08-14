Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

