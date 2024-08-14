Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 693 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE WF opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.21.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

